Avatars welcome (but not required) on Newberry Campus virtual tour

You can now take a virtual tour online to check out the classrooms, labs and other workspaces featured at the Newberry Campus of Piedmont Technical College. Courtesy of PTC The Veterinary Care suite at PTC in Newberry. Courtesy of PTC

NEWBERRY — Prospective students in the Newberry County area on a quest to tour the Newberry Campus of Piedmont Technical College (PTC) are in luck, and they don’t need to create a swashbuckling avatar to do it. They now can take a virtual tour online to check out the classrooms, labs and other workspaces featured on campus.

“Our virtual tour of the Newberry Campus not only saves viewers time and gas money, it’s also fun to take,” said Russell Martin, director of marketing and public relations at PTC. “In key areas of interest, viewers can click on pop-up videos describing the programs that utilize various spaces. It really gives viewers a good glimpse of our state-of-the-art facility in Newberry.”

The Newberry Campus indeed is a sight to see. It features an 8,336-square-foot, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training space as well as professional conference facilities convenient to local industries. PTC also operates one of three high-quality, accredited Occupational Therapy Assistant schools in South Carolina in Newberry, and the campus is home to a first-class, AVMA-accredited veterinary technology program, complete with laboratories, kennels, and surgical operating suites. While an in-person tour is ideal, the virtual tour offers an engaging preview.

PTC plans to feature virtual tours for all its campus locations by the end of the year.

The Newberry Campus is located at 1922 Wilson Road in Newberry. To take our virtual tour, visit www.ptc.edu/newberry.