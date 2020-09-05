In a contentious election year like 2020 it can be really difficult to think of anything other than the presidential race, but there is so much more to our democracy than just national level politics!

City of Newberry elections for districts Two, Four, and Six are coming up on Tuesday, September 8. Local politics is really the level of politics that has the most impact in our daily lives, so it is incredibly important to have your voice heard in local elections. It is also important for building our community — voting connects us with each other and reminds us that elected officials serve and represent us!

On the ballot for District Two, Councilman Edwin Wicker is running unopposed, and Councilman David T. Force is running unopposed on the ballot for District Four. For District Six, both Councilman David DuBose, and Mr. Christopher Kemper are running for election. If you are in District Six you are choosing between these two candidates. Those in districts with uncontested incumbents running may think there isn’t much need to vote. This is far from the truth! It is still an opportunity to vote for the person representing you (or do write-in), and build a community of active, civically engaged voters!

If you are not in Districts Two, Four, or Six this is still a great time to think about voting: Are you ready for the Nov. 3 general election, which will have everything from national level offices to Newberry County offices? This is especially important if you are new to Newberry, or if you aren’t certain your voter registration is up to date.

In the state of South Carolina you must be registered to vote 30 days before an election occurs, which means that October 2 is the deadline for registration. It takes just a couple minutes go online to SCVotes.gov or NoExcuseSC.com to register, or you can go to the Newberry County Voter Registration Office at 1927 Wilson Rd (803-321-2121). The staff there are incredibly helpful so feel free to reach out it you have questions! The websites and County Office can also help with questions about eligibility for absentee ballots. Finally, the websites and County Office can tell you where to start if you are interested in taking your civic engagement to a new level by being a poll worker. If you are from outside South Carolina, you can check your local election rules at vote.gov.

Finally, if you want one other way to be civically engaged, remember that completing your Census is a easy and powerful way to make a difference in your community! Everything from how much political representation we get at the national level (since House of Representatives seats are based on a state’s population), to questions of voting districts within the state, to schools/hospital/roads/etc. funding, to what businesses look at coming to your community is all impacted by the Census — and there isn’t another chance to complete it until 2030.

So, for those in Districts Two, Four, and Six, remember to vote on September 8! For everyone reading this, check your registration in time for the next election (and, if applicable, check in to absentee ballot rules and deadlines), consider whether you can be a poll worker, and complete your Census if you have not already!

Newberry is a great city and county in so many ways — let’s keep it up with being a civically engaged community, and making 2020 count in the polls and the Census!

Dr. Laura Roost is an assistant professor of political science and Political Science Program Coordinator at Newberry College.