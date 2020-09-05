Planting our feet in the garden at Newberry Academy

A school garden is the perfect place for students to engage in an endless variety of learning experiences. Projects and activities can be integrated into almost any class and topic that you can think of, ranging from science, math, and engineering to English, arts, and economics. Many studies have shown the benefits of hands-on project-based and problem-based learning in the development of students’ skills in problem-solving, critical thinking, and general creativity, and gardening is a fun and effective way for students to get going with learning by doing.

At Newberry Academy we are launching our first year of a comprehensive school gardening program that aims to bring all our K-12 students into our new outdoor classroom learning environment. Over the summer we constructed our first few raised bed frames, filled them with garden-quality topsoil, and planted some of the usual garden veggies, such as squash, cucumbers, watermelons, and peppers. In August and September our students will become involved in the preparations for cool weather fall crops by assisting with the design and construction of more raised bed frames and boxes and with the addition of some open mounds and open till areas. Sounds like a bit of work going on here, and indeed it is, as all farmers and gardeners will tell you.

What are some typical activities that are appropriate for students in a school garden? These would vary by grade and age group, of course, but I have outlined below a few examples of activities that we will be incorporating into our classes at Newberry Academy. Teachers at other schools at various levels may wish to include some of these ideas and activities into their classes as well.

First, if you don’t yet have a school garden, you will need to design and construct one, even if it’s just a small area to get you started. You can have raised beds, open mounds, open tilled areas, or any combination of the above. A variety of pots and containers can also be used. Then prepare and amend the soil and plant your choice of common vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Once the garden is going and seeds are sprouting, take the students to the garden area and show them around. Explain the difference between “framed” raised beds, “open mound” beds, and “open till” areas and the advantages and disadvantages of each. Identify what’s growing in each location.

Have students make drawings of the school garden on sheets of white paper. They can color it using color pencils, crayons, etc. Have them label everything and indicate what is growing where. They could draw two or more “views,” one looking “down” from above, and others that are more artistic, looking from the side or various angles.

Students could design and construct their own small raised bed frames in small groups. Dimensions of 2’ x 2’ to 4’ x 4’ would be appropriate, and the boards would need to be at least eight inches in width up to 10” or 12” in width. Boards will often need to be cut to a specific length, and a small circular saw can do that job nicely. (Only trained and experienced teachers and staff should use the circular saw!) Then fill with good quality garden soil, and they are ready for direct seeding or transplanting.

Have students measure the length and width of the raised bed frames. Let them do it in English measurements first (feet and inches), and then in Metric (meters and centimeters). After that, they are ready for a little bit of math — have them calculate the area inside the raised beds and then calculate the volume of topsoil needed to fill them in level with the top edges.

Let teams of students design and build scarecrows. Scarecrow projects are always popular with students, but they and their parents may have to furnish some of the materials and supplies.

Students can do some research on soils as a project. This could include information on the basic components and composition of soils (clay, sand, silt, organic material, etc.), as well as the different soil types common in different regions of South Carolina. The basics of soil pH can go along with this project, including methods for extracting soil samples for pH testing.

Students can plant a variety of vegetable and flower seeds in small potting containers to study techniques of seed planting and then record how many days different seeds took to germinate and sprout. As soon as the seeds sprout, students can begin plotting the plants’ growth on a sheet of graph paper (or in MS-Excel or Google Sheets). This is also a good time to introduce students to two types of data — qualitative data (the plant’s appearance and observable characteristics) and quantitative data (the plant’s height as it grows day after day).

By now you’re probably getting a pretty good idea of how gardening activities and projects can easily become a part of almost any class or grade level. “Cross-cutting concepts” is a phrase often used to refer to this blended, multidisciplinary approach to teaching and learning where various disciplines reinforce one another and produce learning outcomes that extend and exceed what is achieved by teaching subjects in a narrow, isolated framework.

It’s easy to see the intimate relationship between Biology and the life sciences to the anatomy and physiology of plants and the growth processes of the vegetables and flowers. Soil chemistry and composition is a highly specialized subcategory of chemistry itself, and mathematical measurements and calculations are always an ongoing part of gardening and the science and engineering practices that support it. The sheer beauty of a garden has an artistic quality to it that soothes the soul and instills in us a sense of awe and appreciation of our beautiful planet Earth.

Let’s plant our feet in the garden and help our children sow seeds of success that will help them grow into a brighter future ahead.

Wayne Bass is a science teacher at Newberry Academy. He can be reached at wbass@newberryacademy.com.