Parent/guardian tips for sending their children to school

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With school starting on Aug. 24, parents may want to take note of what they can do to keep their children protected during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

School Nurse Coordinator Tricia Ulch, BSN, RN first, suggests parents talk to their children about how school will look differently this year and how important they will be in helping to slow the spread of the virus as they social distance, wear cloth face coverings and practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

“For children who are not used to wearing a cloth mask, we ask that parents start working with them to get used to wearing one and building a tolerance for wearing. Parents may want to allow their children to pick out a mask that they like and feel comfortable wearing. We are also asking parents to please make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date. This is very important as we don’t want to risk a rise in vaccine preventable diseases,” she said.

Wearing a cloth mask will be a major part of going to school this year, as studetns will be required to wear them while at school. Ulch said it would be a good practice to have an extra cloth face covering, in addition to the one they wear to school, in case theirs gets soiled, wet or torn.

While all studnets will be given one cloth mask, according to Ulch, parents are strongly encouraged to send their child with a mask their child prefers and is comfortable wearing.

“Parents are also encouraged to indicate their child’s name on the mask that is sent from home. If a student forgets his/her cloth mask, a disposable mask will be given to the student as supplies are available. All cloth masks must adhere to the dress code that can be found in student handbooks,” Ulch said.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face coverings correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used face covering.

The Schools in the District will have hand sanitizer and the ability for children to wash their hands. Ulch said they are encouraging parents to send clear water bottles filled with water to start each day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control does not recommend routine temperature screening of all persons entering the school, according to Ulch.

“It is much more effective to self screen prior to coming to school each day. We ask that parents/guardains self screen their child(ren) each day prior to coming to school. If their child has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive within the past 14 days or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, new or worsening cough, fatigue, headache, congestion/runny nose, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting), please do not send them to school, and notify the school nurse and contact their healthcare provider,” she said.

The average normal temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit — children should stay home with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (or 100 degrees Fahrenheit during flu season) and consult their health care provider, according to Ulch.

“They need to be fever free for 24 hours without medication before returning to school. Depending on the cause of their fever, they may need to meet other criteria before returning,” Ulch said.

Once at school, students will be reminded to tell their teachers if they do not feel well so they can be evaluated, according to Ulch.

When students return home, Ulch said it is a good practice that studnet wash their hands (in fact, she said that is a good practice when they return from any place).

“Especially important prior to eating or touching their face. It is vitally important to continue to eat well, engage in physically activity, and get enough sleep so the body’s immune system is better able to fight illness,” she said.

Ulch said they are asking parents to contact the school nurse if their child tests positive for COVID-19 or if they have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes) with a positive case.

“It truly will take all of us working together to limit the spread of the virus. There is no way we can eliminate the risk, but we can do things to help reduce the risk, such as self screening prior to coming to work/school and not coming if showing symptoms, social distancing, wearing cloth masks, practice hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” she said.

