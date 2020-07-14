Members of the Freedom and Hope Foundation designed the Trac Chair Scavenger Hunt for wheelchair amputees and paralyzed veterans. Pictured is Purple Heart recipient Shaun Robey.

The slogan at the Freedom and Hope Foundation is “It’s Christmas Every Day for our Wounded Heroes.”

PROSPERITY — The Freedom and Hope Foundation was able to have “Christmas in June” thanks to a $7,500 donation from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.

The slogan at the Freedom and Hope Foundation is “It’s Christmas Every Day for our Wounded Heroes.”

The charity gives back to wounded heroes throughout the year for the sacrifices they’ve made. On June 27, the organization hosted the inaugural Trac Chair Scavenger Hunt for five Purple Heart recipients — one of which is a two time Bronze Star recipient and a World War II survivor of Omaha Beach.

Members of the Freedom and Hope Foundation designed this inaugural event for wheelchair amputees and paralyzed veterans — so they could enjoy an outdoor activity other than fishing or hunting. As the participants traveled through a mile of deer trails, they received numerous gifts from the Outdoor Fund at each hunting stand they visited. Also, Andy Shull provided unique, handmade Native American knives.

After the event ended, an outdoor picnic was provided by the ladies of the Freedom and Hope Foundation, and Cabela’s provided two grand prizes — a crossbow, and rifle — for the participants.

Freedom and Hope Foundation Executive Director Terry Cotney said this new partnership with Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops will be ongoing, and more exciting activities are being scheduled.