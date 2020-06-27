Salutatorian talks about leaving a positive legacy

During the ceremony, the graduating seniors heard words of wisdom from their fellow classmates and their commencement speaker.

NEWBERRY — During Newberry Academy Valedictorian Sarah Buford’s speech, she quoted Philippians 4:13, “I give you all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

She said this Bible verse is one she has held on to as long as she could remember.

“This verse has helped me find peace and strength in God and overcome so many trials over the years — because of this, I want to give God the glory for my success today,” she said.

Buford said from the first day of kindergarten, to the hours of recess in elementary school, from the first exams in fifth grade, to the senior lounge in high school, they have faced trials and challenges over the years.

“Everything from not getting to play a Munchkin in a Wizard of Oz production, to losing dear friends and family, the individual challenges we faced in secret, travelling to Washington, D.C. in a haunted, leaky bus, to now facing a global pandemic where we’ve had to adapt to unexpected challenges,” Buford said. “Despite these big and small obstacles we have faced together, we have never allowed them to slow us down or stop us. We have always pushed forward and found a way to succeed, even when it felt like the whole world was against us.”

Buford said even though they could not act in the Wizard of Oz, they succeeded in putting on an amazing fourth grade Christmas play and even though not everything was perfect on their field trips, they succeeded in finding the fun in them.

“Now we have memories of swimming next to algae covered manatees,” she said. “Among these memories, mixed with the challenges, we have also accomplished so many amazing things — like holding leadership positions on the state level, improving our community through service, winning state championships and, my personal favorite, being a part of the basketball team that defeated all four Laurens Academy teams at their home.”

In addition, Buford said they also succeeded in graduating.

“It is nice to look back at what we’ve accomplished. We are now ready to look to the future, we are now ready to open a new chapter, but also nervous as we are getting ready to step into the unknown,” she said. “Striking out on our own, trying new things, meeting new people and learning more about ourselves in the process — because of the trials we have faced over the years, we are now more ready than ever to open this new chapter in our lives.”

Buford said the Newberry Academy Class of 2020 is ready to face the new chapter, because they are driven, resilient, focused, passionate and hardworking.

“I truly believe nothing can stand in our way and we will go on to change the world,” she said.

Salutatorian Summer Harbert told her classmates the day they have been waiting for finally arrived, even tough sometimes it felt like it would never come.

“Our class is so spacial, we’ve become so close; however, our time as classmates has come to an end and each of our new journeys are beginning,” she said. “We each have a chance to make an impact on the world and leave a legacy — to leave a legacy means to be remembered for something special. George Washington is remembered for being the first president of the United States, Neil Armstrong is remembered for being the first human being to step foot on the moon, and Zach will be remembered for the 100 times he asked to borrow a pencil in class.”

Harbert said we are given an opportunity to leave a legacy in every stage of our lives and it is up to us to decide what it will be.

“As we graduate, the Class of 2020 will leave a legacy of perseverance, although we were not able to finish our senior year the way we hoped, we adapted to our circumstances and here we are today, celebrating this milestone in our lives,” she said.

Harbert quoted Matthew 6:33, “but seek first the kingdom of God and his rigorousness and all these things will be added to you.”

“I hope that no matter what each of your future holds, you will choose to leave a legacy of seeking God. I want to thank my savior Jesus Christ for being my constant source of strength and comfort and for blessing me with the opportunity to be able to stand in front of you,” she said. “Although God’s plan for our lives will take us down different paths, Newberry Academy will always be our home. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”

During her Commencement Address, Laurie Suber told her students to “work hard, don’t take yourself too seriously and enjoy the ride.”

“Work hard, regardless of what you decide to do, courses you study, path you take — work hard, she said. “If you want it, work at it. If you think you are not good at something, you must apply yourself even more. Class of 2020, since you are ending one journey and beginning a new one, this is what I want to leave you with — in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘I have nothing in common with lazy people, who blame others for their lack of success, great things come from hard work and perseverance, no excuses.’”

Suber told the class as they write the next chapter in their lives, to work hard, play hard and laugh a lot.

“Want it and you will earn it, Class of 2020, good luck,” she said.

