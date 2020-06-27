NEWBERRY COUNTY — After serving Newberry County for 26 years, and in law enforcement for 31 years — seven of those years as the chief deputy sheriff — Todd Johnson retired on March 2.

Johnson joined the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in 1994, after working with the Whitmire Police Department. Johnson rose through the ranks from a deputy, sergeant in investigations, to a supervising captain, then to a divisional commanding major. Upon the retirement of long-time Chief Deputy Jerry Wright, Johnson was appointed to the position of second in command for the Sheriff’s Office, chief deputy.

Johnson’s law enforcement career included many awards, recognitions, and acknowledgements. He was named the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year in 1997, the Newberry Exchange Club Officer of the Year in 2001, the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds for a lifetime of public service in 2011, and the Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement in 2012.

During Johnson’s tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, he oversaw many major criminal investigations. However, his forte turned out to be planning for active crime incidents, like active shooters in schools and churches. He became a nationally recognized expert in active shooter training and continues to work with the Department of Justice to review grants for school safety, to help guide the future of school safety across the nation. In addition, the program he led in both the design and training called Safety in the Sanctuary, a training for church leaders, received national acclaim.

Johnson adapted to the changing world of technology and found a niche before it became the norm. He leveraged his passion to put the Sheriff’s Office in the forefront of technology that protects the deputies and the citizens of Newberry County. He led projects such as the Panic Button for Newberry County Schools, the Electronic Victim Forms, and many other projects that placed Newberry County on the forefront of technology and better equipped the officers to serve residents using technology to supplement great law enforcement work.

Outside of law enforcement, Johnson serves as the pastor of The Master’s Baptist Church, since 2002. The church has seen growth spiritually and in membership under Johnson’s leadership. He has officiated high school football for more than 30 years and was recently elected to the South Carolina Football Officials Hall of Fame. He has been selected for seven state championship games, the North South All-star game, and the Shrine Bowl. Johnson has been involved in high school and youth baseball and softball for many years as well. He serves are the area umpire coordinator for youth baseball and worked five World Series tournaments. He previously served as chairman of the School Improvement Council, president of the Whitmire Ministerial Association, and president of the Whitmire Lion’s Club, to name a few.

“I am blessed beyond measure to have been able to work at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and with the people of Newberry County,” said Johnson. “It has truly been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I am so grateful to Sheriff Foster for taking a chance on me and providing me opportunity after opportunity to advance and to make a difference. He saw things in me I did not even see in myself and pushed me to grow and make a difference. I am also so very thankful to the many law enforcement officers who have invested in me and for those who allowed me to invest in them. Retiring was one of the most difficult things I have ever done, but I believe it was God’s timing for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

“I would also thank my family for their love and support over my 31 year law enforcement career,” Johnson said. “Most cannot imagine the terrible mental and emotional toll that our families pay for us to be in law enforcement. Finally, I would like to thank the many people throughout this community who have invested in me, loved me, supported me, and prayed for me. I would not be who I am or where I am without your love and support.”

Sheriff Lee Foster said they were sad to see Johnson move into the world of retirement.

“But, we are happy that he survived to spend more time with his family, his church and his passion for ‘calling ball.’ Todd grasped a concept that I have long tried to instill and that is a true police officer invests not just in law enforcement, but in people and the community. Our impact must be more than we just wore a badge, but rather we invest in the greater good. Todd has left the Sheriff’s Office in a good place and has trained a number of the staff in the changing times that law enforcement is facing,” said Foster.

Foster added that Johnson will still work with Newberry County, as needed, for active shooter training for police, fire and rescue — as well as various other expertise that he offers.

In the interim, Foster has appointed long-time law enforcement veteran Col. Wesley Boland as chief deputy sheriff.

“Wesley has literally grown up in the Sheriff’s Office, doing ride-alongs as a high school student, then working his way through The University of South Carolina as a deputy sheriff,” Foster said. “He is one of the most respected law enforcement officers in the state because of his investigative abilities and his untiring efforts to improve law enforcement communications and technology.”