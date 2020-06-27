Blast off at The Newberry Opera House this summer

Astronaut Academy (sixth-ninth grade) July 6-10, 2020 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Astronaut STEAM Camp (second-fifth grade) July 13-17, 2020 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

NEWBERRY — Suit up your little space adventurer for a mission to the moon and train like an astronaut about to launch to Mars.

Janet of PBS’s Janet’s Planet and president of Explore Mars and her team are back by popular demand and are adding a new camp. The Newberry Opera House has announced that Astronaut Camp (rising second-fifth graders) of last summer will be returning this July, along with a new camp, Astronaut Academy — aimed at rising sixth-ninth graders.

These five-day camps will run from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and each day will include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities, physical activities, “Astronaut Training” journaling, and more instructors.

The registration fee is $200 for one week of camp.

Astronaut Academy (rising sixth-ninth graders) July 6-10, 2020 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Do you have the right stuff to become an Astronaut Candidate? Are you ready to become a specialist in all things aviation and rocketry? Join Janet of Janet’s Planet and her Mission Specialists for an out of this world adventure. Buckle up and be prepared to be inspired by all things space, science, aviation, cybersecurity, coding, and rockets at Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy. Mission Packed Days that zoom from Earth to the Moon to Mars and beyond.

Astronaut STEAM Camp (rising second-fifth graders) July 13-17, 2020 | 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Blast off and launch a lifelong love of all things space and science with Janet’s Planet Astronaut Camp, a camp that creates out of this world engagement with Janet and her team of educators and experts — including NASA STEM trained Florida teacher of the year, Dr. Lori Bradner aka Dr. Oopsie the clown. Each day brings a new mission. You’ll zoom with an astronaut, a pilot, a scientist, a Mars Rover specialist and a mathemagical genius. You’ll have astronaut challenges and hands-on science experiences that will test your astro skills. Most of all, you will have the opportunity to explore, learn and get a daily dose of science and space that will boost your confidence in their STEAM abilities.

Janet Ivey, creator and CEO of PBS’s Janet’s Planet, has over 27 years in the children’s education and space science outreach sector, she has captivated Nashville and beyond with her work. Her first Tedx Talk was in 2014, “AWE (art, wonder and experiential) Inspired Science” her second Tedx Talk “How to Inhabit Your Very Own Planet, #PlanetYou,” was just released. Ivey is the new president of Explore Mars, Inc., an active NASA JPL Solar System ambassador and on the Board of Governors for the National Space Society. She has received 12 regional Emmys and five Gracie Allen Awards for Janet’s Planet. Ivey will love and encourage you to stand in your inherent science magnificence.

Dr. Lori Bradner (Oopsie), has 30 years of classroom experience as a middle and high school teacher, and global education and outreach experience. Bradner has her PhD in Science Curriculum from Columbia University and is a NASA Certified Teacher Professional Development Facilitator. Bradner is the international director of education at Think Global Flight and Teacher of the Year in Florida, three times over. To make things even more fun, she is a former Ringling Brothers clown. Bradner will wow, excite and motivate you to the stars and beyond.

All educators are invited to volunteer and in return will receive professional development credit hours, authenticated by Bradner’s NASA accreditation. The Opera House is looking for four to six volunteers, but welcome more than that. There will be a drop box folder full of all the activities and lessons they execute during the camp and the educators can take the camp back to their classrooms. Contact Volunteer Coordinator TJ Millwood at 803-276-6264 or email at TJ@NewberryOperaHouse.com to volunteer.

Register your child for camp at NewberryOperaHouse.com. For more information, call the Box Office 803-276-6264.