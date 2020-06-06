State Senate, District 18 Candidate Q&A

Cromer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the June 9 Republican Primary, voters will have a decision in the State Senate (District 18) race. Incumbent Ronnie Cromer is running for reelection and faces opposition from challanger Charles Bumgardner.

The following questions were posed to both candidates.

What made you decide to run for S.C. Senate?

Bumgardner: “I have lived in South Carolina all but one year of my life. I love our State. Much of our State, especially Lake Murray, has been sold off in the name of corporate socialism, I feel called to stand up for South Carolina and the land that I love. I desire to serve its people and preserve the good things about our way of life.”

Cromer: “It started when I was in the third grade and our class visited the State House. I was awestruck at the hustle and bustle in the House Chamber. It really made an impression on me as a child. That was the first time I thought I might want to run for the legislature at some point in my future. As the years went by and Linda and I were able to have a fairly successful business, I began to think how I might be able to give back to the community that had supported me so greatly over the years. I also began to think about helping our kids to get a better education. I remember about 25 years ago we had about four schools in Newberry County that were using schools built in 1908 and earlier and one of them had the upstairs condemned while the kids were in class on the first floor underneath. This was appalling to the point that it made me get involved with members of the school board to better our schools. Now, we have some great schools in Newberry County. Also the desire to help the county council to develop our business and industry contributed to my wanting to serve.”

Many South Carolina residents, especially in rural areas, do not have access to the internet. What do you think could, or has been done, on the state legislative level to improve this issue?

Bumgardner: “Carolina Connect is a possibility that many voters have told me they are excited about. It provides high speed internet infrastructure and service to our rural areas. Our teaching professionals have told me that many of their students, especially in rural areas, do not have internet access. Therefore, they cannot keep up with their peers educationally. The Legislature should support bettering our communities.”

Cromer: “Many areas have been added over the last ten years; however, we still have many that are not. When Senator Jim Ritchie and I were in the Senate together we introduced a bill in the Senate to make the whole state of SC a “hotspot.” We were going to use towers already in use by the S.C. Educational Television Network and that would have made S.C. unique in the nation, as far as having broadband, anywhere in the state. But of course we were thwarted in our efforts by the big communications giants. As of this year, I introduced S1080, which is The Broadband Accessibility Act. This Bill recognizes that our local electric cooperatives reach almost 100% of our rural underserved areas and will help them to compete in the internet broadband arena and thus offer service to all those underserved areas.”

What are your plans when it comes to working with local governments to help assist them on the state level?

Bumgardner: “Communication is key. Throughout my professional career, I have honed my ability to effectively communicate with my patients and colleagues. The South Carolina Legislature is supposed to be a part-time position that has become bloated with duties that do not need to be done by the Legislature. The Legislature needs to legislate and work closely with local municipalities to understand and meet their needs, which will in turn benefit South Carolinians.”

Cromer: “I am the Chairman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee, under which the local government fund is handled. We have just received about $2 Billion from the federal government and we certainly need to make sure part of that money goes to our local governments to help them out with decreased revenues from the Covid-19 crisis.”

What changes would you like to see when it comes to education in South Carolina? What changes do you think will need to be made after schools reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bumgardner: “I think the COVID-19 pandemic, as tragic as it has been, can have some upsides as far as education is concerned. Our South Carolina teachers and administrators stepped up quickly to adapt to an unprecedented situation. These professionals need to be consulted about what they have experienced as a result of online learning. We need to listen to our education professionals and parents of our students to tweak and improve areas of weakness.”

“Internet learning systems have been developed and can be utilized to teach a wide range of students at all levels. Moving forward, students might benefit from a more team-based approach with their teaching team staying with students longer, not just the one year as they do now.”

Cromer: A) “I would like to see class sizes reduced to allow better ratios of teacher/students, so teachers have more time to give 1:1 instruction/assistance. I would also like to see some of the burdensome testing requirements be lightened.”

B) “A profound emphasis needs to be made on students about sanitary habits. Also, I believe school districts will need to enhance online curriculums with the very real possibility that children may have to go through virtual learning again at some point in the future.”

Are there any state regulations/laws currently in place you would like to see repealed/modified? Are there regulations/laws not currently enacted/enforced you feel should be?

Bumgardner: “This is an extremely broad question that I am going to have to narrow down in order to not write a book. Election reform needs to be addressed. We need to enact term limits in order to bring back control to the voters and take control away from special interest groups.”

Cromer: A) “There is only one I can think of right off and that is because of our situation with the pandemic. The Governor can issue a 15 day emergency order, but supposedly he cannot keep extending it. Now, upfront disclosure, I think Governor McMaster has done a great job during our current crisis; however, I do believe as the S.C. Constitution states, it must be in conjunction with the legislature. Unfortunately, the legislature has been out of session during the pandemic and could not act. Senator Chip Campsen of Charleston has introduced a joint resolution that will address how emergency declarations are handled when the legislature is out of session. Those decisions can be made by senior leadership in the Senate and the House, in conjunction with the Governor. That bill is S1203, the Balance of Powers Act.”

B) “There are a few, but the only one I will mention is because of the increasing amount of watercraft on Lake Murray and the number of accidental deaths occurring there. We have a bill in place to increase the distance from boats passing boats or docks. This will make the Lake safer. On the other hand, as I told a radio talk show host once when he was complaining about the Senate not getting any bills passed: “Do you really want more laws on the books?” “We can get to the point where we really impede progress when we pass too many bills.”

Final statement, what is something you’d like voters in Newberry County to know about you?

Bumgardner: “I visit Newberry County regularly, as my personal physician and ophthalmologist both practice there. I know many voters in Newberry County. I have served them through my dental practice, and I would be honored to be able to serve them as their Senator.”

Cromer: “All of my adult life has been devoted to answering questions, giving advice, and trying to help others whether it be in the military, in the church, in a Senate capacity or in my healthcare role. The most satisfaction I get out of life is when someone needs help with an issue and I can actually help resolve that issue. To me, that is what life is about and should be about.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.