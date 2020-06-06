Newberry County Council District One Q&A

Cain

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the June 9 Republican Primary, voters will have a decision when it comes to the Newberry County Council District One seat. Incumbent Scott Cain is running for reelection and faces opposition from challenger Todd Johnson.

The following questions were posed to both candidates.

1. What made you decide to run for Newberry County Council?

Cain: “After serving our nation for 34 year in the South Carolina Air National Guard, I wanted to continue serving and giving back to our community.”

Johnson: “A number of people approached me and asked me to consider running for County Council. I had never really considered running for an elected office, but after a significant amount of prayer I decided that I would seek this office not for myself, but for the people of District One in Newberry County. I believe that this is an opportunity for me to continue to serve God and my fellow man and to continue my goal to leave a legacy of faith and the world a better place, because I understand God placed me here for such a time as this. Our children and our communities desperately need to have and see leaders who are invested in bettering their community and more importantly, the people in those communities. I know that there are many challenges ahead for government, but I believe that it is time to return to honesty, truth, integrity, common sense, and genuine care for the people we represent.”

2. If elected (or re-elected) to Newberry County Council, what would your top priority be?

Cain: “If re-elected, my energies will continue to be focused on lowering taxes and rebuilding our economic base that has been damaged by the COVID-19 Pandemic. As last year, when I spoke out and voted against our County’s tax increase, I will continue pushing to optimize our services and cutting our Operational Budget. Our other major challenge, in the short term, will be putting our economy back on track. Industries and businesses are starting to re-open, but we are facing the highest unemployment we have seen in many years. How we re-energize our economy to get it going again is going to be key to how viable Newberry County will be in years to come. That is leadership that I can provide and will do the work to make it happen.”

Johnson: “My priority is to make Newberry County a better, safer place so that people will want to live here and raise their family here. I believe that most aspects of government are more interested in industry than they are the people who they are supposed to represent. I am all for economic development, but I do not believe that it should be done on the backs of the taxpayer. Instead, I believe that we should be investing in infrastructure, public safety, recreation, and other things that would make Newberry County a great place to live. Basic services; well-equipped fire, rescue, and law enforcement; parks and playgrounds; and recreation leagues for all ages are just a few of the concepts I would like to see brought to fruition. When our county and communities grow as new homes are added, the tax base is increased and our county and education system are improved. I am proud to have lived in District One for my entire life. I have grown to know and love the people and we are invested with each other. We have raised our children together, shopped together, gone to church together, and built relationships that will last a lifetime. I want the people of District One and all of Newberry County to again be proud of their homes and their communities.”

3. How would you work to improve and support economic development in Newberry County?

Cain: “When I first took office in 2013, unemployment was an average of 13.8% and we had not had a new industry locate in our county in a number of years. From 2000 to 2010, we had actually lost 329 jobs. After being on our Economic Development sub-committee, I was able to locate our first major industry, Sea Pro Boats production facility, in Whitmire with the biggest incentive package ever given to a company. For the next five years we have worked to bring in over $570 million in economic development, which has created over 1,500 new jobs. At the first of this year, our unemployment rate was down to 2.8%. More importantly, we have recruited businesses that have raised our average wage from $15.82 to $18.73 per hour. Regaining those numbers after this recession is going to be challenging, but very doable with the right leadership that I can provide.”

Johnson: “I would do my best to make sure that we invest in local businesses. Local businesses are the backbone of our communities. They are the ones who donate to our schools, churches, and other causes. If we can buy materials, buy cars, or whatever resources we need locally, we are stimulating our own economy. I am all for economic development, but I do not feel it should be done at the cost of millions of dollars of taxpayer money. If we would instead build up our entire county and not just certain areas, we could see the kind of growth that other communities around us have seen. They have not built just for industry; they have built for people too. They created great infrastructure, recreation, and community spirit. They have seen tremendous growth in new homes and people moving into the area. We already have great industries struggling to find enough employees to run their businesses. If we do not get a work force into the county, we will certainly not attract new businesses and could well lose the ones we have. People matter! I would also like to see County Council and the School District of Newberry County working more closely together. I believe that we could find common ground and common projects that help our children and build future generations. Our young people should not have to move away for better opportunities. Instead, I would like to see those better opportunities be right here at home!”

4. Are there county ordinances currently in place you would like to see repealed/modified? Are there ordinances not currently enacted/enforced you feel should be?

Cain: “Zoning and Planning ordinances are always subject to change, due to the constantly evolving needs of our County. As Chairman of our County Council’s Public Works and Planning subcommittee, in 2016 we went through a complete review of our County’s Zoning Ordinance. With over 350 anomalies in our old ordinance, we completely rewrote our Zoning Ordinance, bringing it up to date with current best practices from around our region and State.”

“There are numerous ordinances that probably could be more actively monitored and enforced; however, we have aggressively investigated and enforced violations as the arise. When we have had issues, like RV campers being used to house temporary contract workers at our local nuclear plant, I led the push to enforce our local ordinance, saving our County from becoming a big trailer park.”

Johnson: “The number one complaint that I hear is from people who attempt to keep their homes and yards in great condition, but their neighbors refuse to do so. This devalues their property and is very unsightly. I would like to research a method to allow citizens to report code violations to building and zoning department of Newberry County and once an investigation is done, have the citizen who filed the complaint notified of the findings.”

5. Will you be accessible to residents who encounter a perceived problem and will you maintain contact until said problem is resolved?

Cain: “I have proven over and over again that I am willing to work closely with our citizens, research issues as they arise and stand by them until their issues are answered.”

Johnson: “I spent 31 years in law enforcement and thus far 18 years in the ministry, being accessible 24/7/365. I have gotten up many times to go to someone who needed assistance. Many people still come to our home and we sit on my front porch or in my living room trying to offer them advice. I have taken money from my own pocket to assist people with financial needs. I am available by phone and on social media. I have served in many leadership roles such as Chairman of the School Improvement Council, twice as the President of the Whitmire Ministerial Association, and several terms as President of the Whitmire Lion’s Club. I attend and/or officiate football, basketball, baseball, and softball games throughout Newberry County and the State. I shop, bank, and worship locally. I am available to everyone and believe that public service is more than office hours. It is a commitment to serve your community and your fellow man. Servant leadership is the model of the Bible and the only model that I know how to emulate.”

Final statement, what is something you’d like voters in Newberry Count to know about you?

Cain: “I stand by my voting record over the past eight years as a conservative voice on Newberry County Council and as a proven leader in our community outside of my Governmental duties. Last year I voted against a huge county tax increase that impacted all of our citizens, voted for and pushed increasing salaries of our law enforcement, and have spoken up to save allocations for county social service projects that have a tremendous impact on our community. In the community, I have actively participated in local leadership development courses giving talks on local government and leadership skills. Currently, I am working with over 35 local businesses, our educational institutions, and the State Department of Commerce, developing a regional workforce development infrastructure, for our young adults. Our goal is to create a partnership that creates a career pathway of education for our students that ensures successful employment when entering into workforce. I am providing the leadership Newberry County needs to continue growing and being successful. Please vote for me to sustain the growth and development of Newberry County.”

Johnson: “Because I have lived in Newberry County and District One all of my life, I would dare say there is very little that people here do not know about me. In a way that is both good and bad. I have built tremendous relationships in Maybinton, Mt. Pleasant, Kinards, Jalapa, Indian Creek, Bush River, Airport Road, Newberry, and of course Whitmire communities. The people of this district know what they get with me. We may not agree on everything, but I am always more than happy to discuss anything with anyone and I will be honest with you about where I stand and why. I believe that honesty with citizens, fellow council persons, and the community are critical to rebuild trust in government and elected officials. I am far from perfect, but I would challenge each to consider that I have committed my life to service and making District One and Newberry County a better place. My only promise is to bathe every decision in prayer and to do what I feel is right. However, I believe this is the most important promise someone could make. A vote for me is a vote to give District One a voice.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.