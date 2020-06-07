NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will implement a phased return-to-campus plan for employees, students and visitors, which began on June 1.

All PTC summer lecture courses are being conducted online. Courses with a lab, shop or clinical requirement are “hybrid,” with the lecture portion online. Over the next few weeks, students will be brought into labs for hands-on training in small groups to ensure that social distancing and cleaning recommendations are followed.

In Phase 1, select PTC faculty and staff will return to work in their offices on campus on staggered schedules. Students and visitors will be welcomed back to campus by appointment only. Following guidance from the state, PTC strongly encourages students and visitors to conduct meetings remotely whenever possible. Students and visitors will be required to adhere to the CDC’s six-foot social-distancing guidelines and wear a face mask at all times. The college will have face masks available for those who do not have them.

“We have spent the last several weeks planning for this re-entry,” PTC President Dr. L. Ray Brooks said. “It’s important to understand, however, that we absolutely will not compromise on safety. All employees, students, visitors and contractors on every PTC campus must wear face coverings and observe social-distancing guidelines.”

The college has been working to prepare a safe campus infrastructure, including installation of plexiglass screens at customer service points of contact, appropriate positioning of conduct and distancing signage, placement of hand-sanitizer dispensers in high-traffic public areas and regular sanitization of surfaces, equipment and tools.

Students who are sick or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay at home and seek appropriate medical advice. Those who have tested positive or been exposed to individuals who tested positive should notify the Office of Academic Affairs and be advised of next steps, which may include a 14-day quarantine.

In Phase 2 of the campus reopening, more employees will return on staggered schedules to ensure social distancing. Summer labs will begin, with unfinished labs in credit classes from the spring semester also conducted during this time. Small groups of students will be allowed on campus for essential functions, such as placement testing. All protective policies outlined in Phase 1 will continue through Phase 2.

Face-to-face interactions with the public may gradually resume where they are deemed necessary and when a feasible remote alternative is not available.

Phase 3 will begin on an appropriate date in midsummer, contingent on guidance from the state of South Carolina. During this phase, PTC will return to normal operations.

PTC will be providing a mix of course options for the fall semester, including an expanded selection of online courses; courses that are a mix of online and face-to-face courses; and a selection of face-to-face coursework that can be delivered while ensuring social-distancing protocols are followed and appropriate safety measures are in place. Courses with a lab, shop or clinical component will meet in person in small numbers as directed by faculty.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our campuses safe,” Brooks said. “We know our college community is up to the challenges ahead because we are all PTC Strong.”

For full details about PTC’s Return-to-Work plan, visit www.ptc.edu/return.