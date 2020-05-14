NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry is now offering a new billing software for all utility billing customers.

This software offers many benefits to customers, including the ability for them to view their daily utility usage. Customers will now be able to see their electric, water and sewer usage in real time to determine how much they use in their home.

“We are pleased to provide our customers with a platform that will give them the ability to better manage their accounts, monitor their usage and offer more payment options,” said Utility Director Tim Baker.

Finance Director Shannon Smith said this was another way they would now be able to serve their customers. While participation in this online platform is optional, those that create a username and password could find benefits to this new system. For example, Smith said customers that track their water usage could potentially spot a water leak the hour it starts, before realizing it in their next billing cycle. The new system also includes more options for customers to pay online.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said offering customers a real-time view into their utility usage would allow them to better control their consumption and in turn give them more control over their monthly utility costs.

“This project is truly one that’s been years in the making and its one that not many public utility providers can say they offer to their customers,” he said.

Smith said customers should have received notice of the new billing software in their April bill, which included steps for setting up an account and information on bank draft. Customers currently on a bank draft for their utility bill will need to set up a new draft online, as this information is protected and was not converted to the new system.

Customers can visit portal.newberryutilities.com to get started in setting up an online customer account.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer