NEWBERRY — A Newberry woman has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature by the City of Newberry Police Department

Along with the those charges, Evelin Ligia Espinoza, 32, of Newberry, has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest.

According to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department, officers were called to a Newberry address in reference to the victim saying Espinoza was attempting to harm him with a knife. The victim advised that he was trapped in the rear of the house and unable to come to the door.

The report states that officers forced entry through the front door of the residence, with service weapons drawn. Officers located Espinoza in the kitchen, they ordered her to put her hands in the air. According to the report, an officer moved to secure Espinoza — at this time Espinoza grabbed a large kitchen knife off the top of the stove and moved toward the officer.

The report further states that Espinoza was approximately two feet away from the officer and made a “quick thrusting motion” with the knife, aiming toward the officer. The officer grabbed Espinoza by the arm, and stripped the knife from her grip and knocked it to the floor, according to the report.

The report states that officers used the balance displacement technique to take Espinoza to the floor, where she was handcuffed. Officers found that Espinoza had several minor lacerations on her arms, according to the report, EMS arrived on the scene but Espinoza stated she did not need any medical attention.

Officers spoke with the victim, he told officers that Espinoza told him that she was going to die and he was going to die with her, according to the report. He further told officers that he went into the bedroom and held the door closed, he said Espinoza began banging on the door and he called the police.

Espinoza was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, she was given a $500 PR bond for resisting arrest, a $10,000 cash surety bond for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, a $10,000 cash surety bond for attempted murder, and a $5,000 cash surety bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At the time of this article, Espinoza has not posted bond and remains at the Newberry County Detention Center.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com