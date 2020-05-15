NEWBERRY – City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18. However, customers should expect changes to operating procedures for the safety of both the public and staff.

The Lindsey Street entrance to City Hall will have a designated entry and exit at the side doors, while the double doors will remain locked to allow customers to exit and enter the building with minimal contact while controlling the number of visitors into the building at a time. The entrance to the building on College Street will be used by staff only.

Currently, City Hall is only able to accommodate a limited number of customers at a time inside the building.

City staff encourages those coming into the building to practice social distancing and use the “markers” placed on the floor as a guide of where to stand in line. Should customers arrive in the parking lot and see someone standing at the door waiting to enter, city staff recommends they remain in their vehicle until an additional person has exited the building.

Masks are welcomed by customers and a hand sanitizer station will be available at the entrance of the building. A sneeze guard has been placed in front of the customer service counter for protection of customers and staff. Customers should note that the public restroom is currently under construction and not available at this time.

Unless additional assistance is needed, city staff recommends only one person per account come into the building. If support is needed, please contact City Hall at 803-321-1000 for help with that request.

Credit cards are not accepted at City Hall at this time, so those wishing to pay by credit card may do so online. To expedite your experience at City Hall, staff recommends bringing in a copy of your utility bill during your visit.

Additional options for customers include the two lanes at the drive-thru window, overnight deposit box or visiting https://www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department to pay for city services.

City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18. Markers will be placed on the floor as a guide of where to stand in line. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer

