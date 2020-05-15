When we fear God, that doesn’t mean we are afraid of Him. It means we treat Him with respect and trust.

Sure, at times I’m sure we all have been afraid of something. There is no shame in that. Jesus can put an end to fear for all who trust in Him.

“Fear not, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom,” Luke 12:32.

Jesus is the answer to all things, even our fears.

None of us know what the future holds, but God knows all things. That is why we only take one day at a time. If we worried about what is going to take place in our lives we will be miserable. But with God’s help we can enjoy each day that He blesses us to live.

God is greater than any fear that we have. He loves us and His plan for us is only for our good. God never makes a mistake.

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shalt ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart,” Jeremiah 29:11-13.

Our future is in God’s hands and He doesn’t want us to live in fear.

