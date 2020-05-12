Piedmont Tech freezes tuition for fall semester

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In consideration for students negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commission, at its meeting on April 21, voted to freeze tuition for the fall semester to ease the pandemic burden on students.

“When students enroll at Piedmont Technical College, they give us the privilege of their trust. They trust that we will prepare them to reach their highest goals. They trust we will instill the knowledge and confidence they need to prosper. They also trust that we will do right by them, and that is the most solemn promise we can make,” PTC President Dr. L. Ray Brooks said.

“These are trying times, and the PTC Area Commission stands by the college’s commitment to students by not raising tuition when so many face uncertain financial circumstances. Freezing tuition was not just a decision, it was the only decision that felt right,” said George Piersol, chairman of the PTC Area Commission.

In addition to freezing tuition, the college expedited distribution to students of its $1.7 million allotment of federal CARES Act relief money allocated specifically for them, and the PTC Foundation quickly took steps to provide assistance to students in immediate financial need by activating the Supporting Our Students (SOS) Fund to provide monetary assistance up to $500 per student. These efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“I want to give a shout-out to Piedmont Tech for what they are doing to help students,” said Noel Johnson, a Fall 2020 graduate who returned to the college this spring to obtain her human resources certificate. “I think what PTC is doing is amazing. I am proud to be both an alumna and a student.”

Transfer student Stephanie Bohland plans to earn her bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University, earn a master’s, and possibly even return one day to PTC and teach English. She recently received assistance from both the CARES Act and the SOS Fund.

“The people at Piedmont Tech are so invested in their students’ success,” she said. “They have been so supportive and so compassionate.”

Brooks expressed sincere appreciation to the Area Commissioners for their decision to shield students from any further stress or hardship.

“I am proud to work with such distinguished leaders who always put the students first,” he said. “I am very pleased with this decision.”