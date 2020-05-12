WHITMIRE – The Forest Service reopened all of its shooting ranges in South Carolina with social distancing guidelines in effect on Tuesday, May 5.

This reopening includes the following ranges on the Enoree Ranger District:

• Fairforest Rifle Range.

• Indian Creek Rifle Range.

• Leeds Rifle Range.

• Philson Crossroads Rifle Range.

The ranges on the Francis Marion Ranger District also reopened on May 5:

• Boggy Head Rifle Range.

• Twin Ponds Rifle Range (managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources).

Rifle ranges on the Long Cane and Andrew Pickens Ranger District in South Carolina remain open.

To ensure proper social distancing, the Forest Service will be implementing these social distancing guidelines for rifle ranges:

• Keep at least six feet apart from other users.

• Use every other station with no more than two shooters allowed at a station.

• Shooters should limit their time to one hour on the range so that others can use the facility.

• If the range is full, shooters should wait in their vehicle until an open space is available.

• Please remove all trash, targets and casings when you leave.

“We are pleased to reopen the shooting ranges now that we have the protective equipment and supplies needed to protect our employees,” said Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. “We are experiencing large crowds in some areas of our Forests and want to remind visitors to continue to use caution. If the area is full, please wait or come back another time.”

The Forest Service continues to assess available access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: www.coronavirus.gov

Visitors are encouraged to contact us at (803) 561-4000 with additional questions or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs