NEWBERRY — What does your version of a take-out ‘Taste of Newberry’ look like? Visitors and residents alike will have their chance to create their own take-out menus at the City of Newberry’s first “Take-Out” Taste of Newberry event.

Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, said while the original Taste of Newberry event was planned for Friday, May 15, with the rules and restrictions placed not only on restaurants and dining, but on large events and gatherings, staff had to get creative on what this year’s event could look like for residents and guests.

“With the various executive orders related to COVID-19 and guidance from the CDC and SCDHEC, we were led to make this year’s Taste of Newberry a take-out event,” she said. “While it’s one of the city’s smaller festivals, it typically brings 1,000 people from within and outside of Newberry County.”

Having to postpone other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kopp said they did not want to do the same for Taste of Newberry and felt it could easily be transitioned into more of a do-it-yourself event.

“Thus, the idea of a Take-Out Taste was born,” she said.

Take-Out Taste of Newberry will be this Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, Kopp said with the idea that patrons will use this time to visit as many small, local businesses as they can over the weekend to get anything from little bites to big meals, creating their own “taste” of Newberry at home.

For example, Kopp said a family’s plan could include visiting one business for take-home appetizers, another for entrees, and even a third for dessert or a bottle of wine to take home and enjoy.

“Bring it all home, make a spread on your kitchen table and enjoy a little of everything,” she said.

Another option includes visiting a different location for breakfast, lunch and dinner on one of the given days, spreading the support to multiple places throughout the day.

While businesses and restaurants have reduced or changed their hours during this time to make ends meet, Kopp said the days for this DIY event were chosen because the majority of places seemed to be open for business on the weekends.

Kopp recommends planning your day, or even your meal, in advance by reaching out to the business you wish to support — ordering ahead by phone and then heading out to purchase and pick up that meal.

By visiting www.dinenewberry.com, patrons can find restaurants listed by category from fine dining to family and specialty restaurants, Kopp said. While this will include options within the city, Kopp reminds virtual “guests” that the Taste of Newberry in its traditional sense is not limited to downtown or restaurants located within the city limits, but rather supports the county as a whole.

“The same goes for the take-out version,” she said. “If you live in another area of the county and have a favorite local spot, please go there and support them. All of these folks are part of the local Newberry economy and every dollar we spend with them benefits the community as a whole.”

The overall idea, Kopp said, was to get others thinking about local restaurants and businesses that have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and to support them if at all possible.

As a fun idea to tie the take-out event throughout the county, Kopp said visitors can check out www.tasteofnewberry.com to download a fill-in-the-blank menu to share with the city on social media. Using this menu, patrons can fill out where they supported local during the event from coffee/tea, to breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. She encourages the community to fill out these menus and share on social media using the hashtag #TasteofNBYatHome.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said he hoped many would participate and help support local eateries that needed the community’s support.

“In times like this, creativity is a must and I’m so proud that our staff turned this conflict with our event into something for the community,” he said.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer