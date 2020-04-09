NEWBERRY — A Newberry man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wright Street.

Jadavian Deshaun McClurkin, 24, of 502 Wright Street, Newberry, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

According to an incident report with the City of Newberry Police Department, police were contacted by multiple parties in reference to shots being fired from a residence on Wright Street. Officers were told that one person was struck and was still possibly on the scene, the report stated. However, once they arrived on the scene, they were told the victim was taken to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital by an unknown subject.

The report states that while officers were on the scene, McClurkin approached the officers and told them he shot the guy and threw his gun away. When asked why, McClurkin said “he was going to get shot, so he shot at those guys cause he was about to die,” according to the report.

McClurkin also said he was threatened by the subjects that left the scene and they all had guns, according to the report.

The report further states that McClurkin was intoxicated, which was determined because of his slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes and he was unsteady on his feet.

Officers were able to locate a handgun behind the fence of the residence on Wright Street, next to a neighbors’ shed. Multiple cartridge cases were seen on the porch area of the residence and one in the front yard, according to the report.

McClurkin is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center, where he was denied bond on the charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com