NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 2020 Ag + Art Tour in South Carolina has been canceled, as announced by the S.C. Ag + Art Team via the Clemson Cooperative Extension.

“Since 2012, we have held an Ag + Art Tour in South Carolina, bringing together farmers, artisans, and visitors to support and celebrate our homegrown and handmade heritage. After careful consideration with local and state authorities, we have decided to cancel the 2020 South Carolina Ag + Art Tour scheduled for the weekends in May and June 2020,” said the notice said from the Ag + Art Team. “ The decision to cancel was not made lightly. We take the safety and health of all of our participants very seriously and the unknown nature of the spread of COVID-19 left us no choice at this time.”

The Ag + Art Tour in Newberry County was put on by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Michelle Long said they agree with the decision.

“While the Ag + Art Tour is an important program to us, as it celebrates Newberry County’s strong, and still thriving, agricultural history and showcases our local artists, we concur with the state leaders that the program be suspended during this uncertain time, for the safety of all involved. We look forward to bringing the Ag + Art Tour of Newberry County back in 2021,” she said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com