Two new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County, one death announced

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.

Two of the new cases are in Newberry County, one of the cases is in the Newberry postal code and the other is in the Prosperity postal code.

One of the deaths announced today was one of the positive cases in Newberry County. According to SCDHEC, this was an elderly individual.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative. A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th-1-2-1-2.jpg