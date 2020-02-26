LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Boy Scout Troop 61 Assistant Scoutmaster James Torrence recently reached out to Little Mountain Town Council in search of Eagle Scout projects for two of their scouts.

Torrence contacted Councilman Charles Shealy with scouts who needed to complete their projects — one scout needed to have a project done possibly before March.

One possible project, according to Shealy, was the gazebo across from the Masonic Lodge. After Torrence examined the gazebo, he said the roof was in poor condition and would need to be fixed professionally.

Two additional projects Shealy suggested for the scouts to complete were the painting of parking lines and repairing the benches in the dugout at the ballfield that have rotted.

A motion was made by Councilman Marty Frick and seconded by Councilman Steve White to allow the scouts to repair the benches in the dugout and paint parking lines.

In other business, Mayor Jana Jayroe gave a sewer line update to council. Unsure of the timeline, Jayroe said they are still waiting for papers to be signed. In the meantime, Jayroe said she can sign the town’s right-of-ways that council has discussed in past meetings and then the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority can begin digging.

Jayroe also updated council on the foot traffic at the recently opened Louie C. Derrick Community Hall/Library Senior Citizens Center.

“The library has had so much more activity than I thought it would, I have been super happy. We’ve had people come in almost every day — Dutch Fork said they’ve had a pick up on inquiries. I’m hoping it’ll continue,” Jayroe said.

Frick agreed, he said he thought the grand opening went well and that “people seem interested.”

Council will also be looking into getting a book cart, book drop, bookends, C.D. player, partitions and shelves for tall children’s books (about four feet tall) for the library.

Other business:

• A motion was made by Frick and seconded by Shealy to allow White to move forward with storage units at the park. In regards to cleaning up the lots at the park, White said once the weather clears up clean up can begin.

