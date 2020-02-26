PROSPERITY — For the first time in five years, Mid-Carolina High School will send a wrestler to the S.C. State Wrestling Tournament.

Sophomore Zach Hornsby (195 lbs.) clinched a spot with his third place finish at Upper State this past weekend. Hornsby will travel to Anderson this weekend for the State Tournament.

Zach Hornsby, right, is all smiles with Coach Wade Lucas (left). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hornsby3.jpg Zach Hornsby, right, is all smiles with Coach Wade Lucas (left). Courtesy photo Zach Hornsby gives Coach Wade Lucas a hug after a match. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hornsby2.jpg Zach Hornsby gives Coach Wade Lucas a hug after a match. Courtesy photo Mid-Carolina High School will send sophomore Zach Hornsby to the S.C. State Wrestling Tournament this weekend. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hornsby1.jpg Mid-Carolina High School will send sophomore Zach Hornsby to the S.C. State Wrestling Tournament this weekend. Courtesy photo