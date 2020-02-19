NCSO apprehends wanted offender

Sanders -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a violent wanted offender, according to a release from the NCSO.

Members of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division Violent Crime Task Force arrested Tiyon Kadeem Sanders, 26, of Newberry, on Vincent Street, in Newberry, early Monday morning.

Deputies and SLED agents were looking for Sanders for his involvement in a violent armed robbery — which took place near the Days Inn at 50 Thomas Griffin Road on May 3, 2019, according to the release.

Sanders was tracked in South Carolina and Georgia, the release further states.

During the apprehension effort, deputies found Sanders in possession of a firearm that was stolen and several different types of illegal drugs, according to the release.

Sanders is currently in the Newberry County Detention Center under the following charges: armed robbery, assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary in the first degree. In addition, Sanders will face charges for trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm convicted of a violent crime.

Sheriff Lee Foster said this was a violent felon that was being concealed and avoided prosecution for terrorizing our community.

“The mere fact that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and was in possession of numerous dangerous drugs speaks volumes on what we are dealing with in our communities,” said Foster. “We are at hopes that Sanders will be prosecuted and punished for his choices.” We will pursue individuals that violate the sanctity of Newberry County and bring them to the justice system. We are committed to the time it often takes to solve a crime and track the perpetrators down, regardless of where they are hiding.”

At the time of this release, Sander’s bond was denied by a Newberry County Magistrate.

