After a slow start, #15 Wolves pull away from Mavericks

NEWBERRY — Newberry scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and held on for the 8-3 victory over Mercy College Monday night at the Smith Road Complex.

The Mavericks would take advantage of two Wolf errors in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. The Wolves could not get any offense going until the bottom of the fourth when Nick Butler led off with a single up the middle and later scored on a groundout by Jack Harris to tie the game at one.

Mercy would answer with two runs in the next half inning to regain the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Aidan Baur would lead off with a double down the right-field line. Braylin Marine would follow with a single through the right side to score Baur and make it a 3-2 game. Marine would later score to tie the game when Butler reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Wolves would explode for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good. Marine would lead off with a double down the right-field line and then steal third. A single by Dalton Lansdowne to right-center would score Marine and make it a 4-3 game. He would score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Zane Tarrance. Logan Orr would then double to left-center to score Butler and make it 6-3. A two-run single by Ryan Brown would round out the scoring for the Wolves.

Marine led the Wolves offense going 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Ryan Brown came off the bench and drove in two, while Orr had a double and RBI. Jacob Jeffcoat (1-0) picked up the win allowing three hits and striking out two in three innings of work.

To break a 3-3 tie against the Mavericks, the Wolves scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, hanging on to the 8-3 victory over Mercy College. Courtesy of Newberry College