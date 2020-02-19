NEWBERRY — Henry Summer announced that he is one of just over 700 tax professionals who completed the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners’ training academy, leading to the Certified Tax Coach designation.

“Taxpayers who really want to beat the IRS can’t wait for their accountant to work magic with a stack of receipts on April 15,” said Summer “They need a plan for taking advantage of every deduction, credit, loophole, and strategy allowed.”

The AICTP program focuses on court-tested, IRS-approved strategies for minimizing Alternative Minimum Tax, maximizing deductions from real estate and passive activities, maximizing retirement savings, and similarly powerful strategies. As taxes rise to cover increased government spending, this sort of proactive planning will become even more important in the future.

To earn the designation, Henry Summer completed an intense three-day training program. He has also agreed to abide by the AICTP Code of Ethics and complete 24 hours of tax-planning continuing education each year.

“Traditional tax professionals focus on putting the right numbers in the right boxes on the right forms,” said Dominique Molina, a San Diego-based CPA and Director of the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners. “Our program is different. We don’t just help our client’s record history. We help them write it, with a complete menu of advanced tax-planning concepts and strategies.”

