NEWBERRY— The wait is over friends, The Newberry Opera House is excited to unveil the 22 season.

With fresh, new programming and new paint adorning the walls, The Newberry Opera House is ready to raise the curtain on another quality season with a variety of shows and experiences for everyone. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. With so many unique performances to choose from, consider going to a show you might not see normally, mix it up with new seats, learn something new about a different culture and/or go to a show with people you don’t know well. Try something new, take advantage of this intimate venue and invest in a once in a life-time experience at the historic Newberry Opera House: Feel the history, experience the intimacy, make memories.

Kicking off the 2019-20 season is Opera House alum Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder — a bluegrass and country icon with 15 Grammy® awards to date, Restless Heart known for the timeless hits “When She Cries,” and “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” ‘The Party Band of the South’ The Swingin’ Medallions wrap up August. Other notable headliners this season include the pioneer of soul music, multi-Grammy® winning artist and producer William Bell, S.C.’s own Edwin McCain, 90s Rock sensation Everclear, the award-winning Broadway musical – “Once,” Bluegrass and IBMA winners Dailey & Vincent and the list goes on. The Opera house welcomes back Travis Tritt, Paul Thorn, The Malpass Brothers, The Isaacs (this time with Football Hall of Fame inductee Terry Bradshaw), James Gregory, Capitol Steps, The Marshall Tucker Band, and many more. New performers to the Newberry Opera House this season include Stop Light Observations, Jackyl, The Don Felder Band (original member of the Eagles), Blue Öyster Cult, The Kingdom Choir (as seen at the Royal Wedding), as well as many other shows. With over 150 shows and events there is a show for everyone.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the return of our free Enhanced Experiences. You can find these and more information about the shows listed under the show name in the brochure or on the artist page of the NOH website. Arrive early and have a chance to win a $100 NOH gift card by participating in Night Fever’s (Bees Gees Tribute band) 70s costume contest or Black Jacket Symphony’s Prince Tribute 80s costume contest. Enjoy a Season Kick Off Happy Hour prior to Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder or enjoy a beer-tasting before Unspoken Tradition. These just scratch the surface. For more information, look in the 2019-20 season brochure or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com.

Paid Enhanced Experiences this season include a meet and greet with John Berry “Your Love Amazes Me,” the return of the popular “Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy” prior to the Christmas classic The Nutcracker, an option to purchase premium seating and a meet and greet experience with Marty Stuart, and an opportunity to meet the Football legend Terry Bradshaw prior to his show with The Isaacs.

You’re sure to get into the holiday spirit with everyone’s Holiday favorites – The Nutcracker and ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas, as well as the new holiday show Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance, an Irish Dance show from the people that brought you Rhythm of the Dance. Don’t miss South Carolina native and country singer John Berry play holiday favorites, as well as his original music in this Christmas concert. See the one-of-a-kind ensemble, The Ten Tenors, back by popular demand, to sing their timeless holiday favorites.

Make sure not to miss the Broadway and Theatre, as well as the new Casual Classics genre which host many different unique shows. “Love Letters” w/ Barbara Eden and Barry Bostwick presents a story of missed opportunities and the complicated friendship of two life-long friends. Check out Once – The Broadway Musical, winner of eight Tony Awards – about an Irish musician and a young Czech Woman who form a band and travel to New York and ultimately fall in love. The Harlem Quartet makes a stop in Newberry with a performance in Memorial Park, admission is free to the public. The annual opera this year, presented by Teatro Lirico D’Europa, is Verdi’s La Traviata, an award-winning opera full of twists and turns that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Rock genre is sure to shake the chandeliers at the Opera House this season with 90s favorites Everclear “I Will Buy You a New Life,” Iron Butterfly “In A Gadda Da Vida,” and Jackyl (known for their song Lumberjack that features a chainsaw solo). Don’t miss classic rock band Heart by Heart, featuring original members of Heart – Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, and make sure to bring your cow bell to Blue Öyster Cult “Don’t Fear The Reaper.” Also visiting the Opera House is Charleston natives the indie-rock band Stop Light Observations. Tribute bands ignite the stage with Hammer of the Gods – Led Zeppelin, Night Feaver – Bee Gees Tribute, back by popular demand – Black Jacket Symphony Presenting the Music of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and Thunderstruck – AC/DC tribute.

Back by popular demand, the Family Adventure genre is perfect for patrons of all ages. From the story about a little mouse who wanted to dance – “Angelina Ballerina, the Musical,” to the rhythmic African-style Cirque du Soleil style show – Cirque Zuma Zuma, to the interactive puppetry of Dinosaur World, the Family Adventure genre has performances for every child. You can check out the Opera House’s first ever ice show. See the new twist on two classic children’s stories Peter Pan and Cinderella in “The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice.” As always The Opera House has enhanced experiences including Dinosaur World’s interactive sandbox archeological dig, Harry Potter and the Sacred Text’s costume contest, and How to Survive Middle Schools pizza party, and many more.

The wildly popular ‘Make Your Own’ series returns with even more shows available in the build your own package. New this year, the more you buy the more you save. Most shows (excluding rental and community events) are available for this package. Purchase four shows and save 10 percent, eight shows and save 15 percent, or twelve shows for a 20 percent discount, performances must be purchased together. With so much to choose from, the possibilities are endless.

Remember tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets three ways: by visiting the Newberry Opera House Box Office at 1201 McKibben Street in Downtown Newberry, call 803-276-6264, or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Be scam aware, make sure you are purchasing your tickets from only the Newberry Opera House. Don’t run the risk of over paying or purchasing invalid tickets on a scam or resale site. The Opera House offers military, group, AAA, and student discounts to select shows, call the Box Office at 803-276-6264 or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com for more information on these discounts.

Stay in touch by visiting the Opera House website and joining the bi-monthly E-Newsletter. Make sure to like the Newberry Opera House on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewberryOperaHouse and follow the NOH on Twitter (@nbyoperahouse), Instagram (@newberryoperahouse), and Snapchat (@newberryopera) to get exclusive artist and event information as well as a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Pioneer of soul music, multi-Grammy® winning artist and producer William Bell will hit the stage this year at The Newberry Opera House. Jackyl, known for their song Lumberjack that features a chainsaw solo, will be new performers to The Newberry Opera House this season.