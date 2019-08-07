Vaping and using e-cigarettes is becoming a larger and larger industry, even in small towns like ours. Vaping products can be found in convenience stores and stand-alone vape shops alike.

Nicotine is the primary agent in both regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes, and it is highly addictive. It causes you to crave a smoke and suffer withdrawal symptoms if you ignore the craving. Nicotine is also a toxic substance. It raises your blood pressure and spikes your adrenaline, which increases your heart rate and the likelihood of having a heart attack.

There are many unknowns about vaping, including what chemicals make up the vapor and how they affect physical health over the long term.

“People need to understand that e-cigarettes are potentially dangerous to your health,” said Dr. Michael Blaha, director of the center for the prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “You’re exposing yourself to all kinds of chemicals that we don’t yet understand and that are probably not safe.”

Both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes contain nicotine, which research suggests may be as addictive as heroin and cocaine. What’s worse, says Blaha, many e-cigarette users get even more nicotine than they would from a tobacco product — you can buy extra-strength cartridges, which have a higher concentration of nicotine, or you can increase the e-cigarette’s voltage to get a greater hit of the substance.

Although they’ve been marketed as an aid to help smokers quit smoking, e-cigarettes have not received Food and Drug Administration approval as smoking cessation devices. A recent study found that most people who intended to use e-cigarettes to kick the nicotine habit ended up continuing to smoke both traditional and e-cigarettes.

Among youth, e-cigarettes are more popular than any traditional tobacco product. In 2018, the Newberry Communities That Care survey revealed that more than 27.6 percent of youth had used e-cigarettes or vaping devices in the 30 days prior to the survey. That’s more than twice the rate of students using traditional cigarettes.

According to Blaha, there are several reasons e-cigarettes may be particularly enticing to young people. First, many teens believe that vaping is less harmful than smoking. In the CTC survey, only about half said there was a moderate or great risk involved in smoking e-cigarettes, but more than 75 percent said the same of e-cigarettes.

Second, e-cigarettes have a lower per-use cost than traditional cigarettes.

Vape cartridges are often formulated with flavorings such as apple pie and watermelon that appeal to younger users.

Both youths and adults find the lack of smoke appealing, and the devices are easy to hide from even the most engaged parent. With no smell, e-cigarettes reduce the telltale aroma of smoking. Even the cartridges themselves can designed to look like computer accessories.

“What I find most concerning about the rise of vaping is that people who would’ve never smoked otherwise, especially youth, are taking up the habit,” says Blaha. “It’s one thing if you convert from cigarette smoking to vaping. It’s quite another thing to start up nicotine use with vaping. And, it often leads to using traditional tobacco products down the road.”

“I think perhaps the number one concern about vaping right now is the so-called gateway effect. Our own literature suggests that two million young adults use electronic cigarettes as their first nicotine-based product. They’re not trying to quit smoking — they’ve never smoked before.”

Nicotine in any form is highly addictive. Vaping, using nicotine-laced products, can become a tenacious and expensive habit, and kids might not stop there.

Blaha says there’s evidence that young people who vape are more likely to go on to use illicit drugs and tobacco products such as cigarettes.

“We might be causing the next smoking epidemic through young people getting addicted to electronic cigarettes early in life,” he says.

For more information on vaping, contact Heather Williams at 276-5690.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Hugh-Gray.jpg

By Hugh Gray Contributing Columnist