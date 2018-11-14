City of Newberry breaks ground at new recreation facility

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer City officials break ground on the new recreation facility. From left to right: PRT Director Scott Sawyer, Councilman Edwin Wicker, Councilman Zebbie Goudelock, Mayor Foster Senn, Councilman David Force, Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd, Councilman David DuBose, Councilman Lemont Glasgow, City Manager Matt DeWitt. -

NEWBERRY – City Council and city staff recently broke ground at the future home of the City of Newberry’s recreation complex.

Located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension, the entrance to the property will be between the old radio station and the Duke Power transmission line.

The approximately 100-acre complex will house three fenced in baseball/softball fields capable of handling both youth and adult play. Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer said a fourth, non-fenced field will accommodate t-ball. Within the ball field area, will be a concession stand with bathrooms and a second level scoring area.

Two 240’ x 150’ rectangular multi-purpose fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and more will also be housed on site.

Both an accessible splash pad and playground with shelter will be included between the baseball/softball fields and the rectangular multi-purpose fields. There will be a small fee for use of the splash pad and annual passes will likely be offered, Sawyer said. Final anticipated fees have not yet been established.

“We’re looking forward to having a single location for our baseball/softball leagues that allows multi-child families the opportunity to play games at the same location,” Sawyer said. “But, this project promises to offer so much more, with a great playground and splash pad, as well as other outdoor recreation opportunities for citizens of all ages.”

Open space at the complex will include plenty of area for picnic tables, permanent outdoor ping pong tables, a proposed sand volleyball court and a trail. The trail will also weave around the 4.75-acre on-site pond.

Sawyer said the pond will likely be available for year-round catch and release fishing. Paddle boats, kayaks, or canoes are also expected to be available for rent and use on the pond.

Expected completion date of the complex is Spring 2019.

Mayor Foster Senn said they were really enthused to see the progress and eager to see the complex open next year.

“I think the park will be fun, a good place to exercise, and will help with economic development as it’s a quality of life improvement that both companies and people are looking for,” Senn said.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the city is excited about the development of new recreational opportunities for its citizens at the new park and thanks the Newberry County residents who voted in favor of the latest Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) ballot that helped make the project a reality.

“We know this new facility will serve the community for years to come and we hope families will take advantage of this new outlet for active and healthy family entertainment,” DeWitt said.

City officials break ground on the new recreation facility. From left to right: PRT Director Scott Sawyer, Councilman Edwin Wicker, Councilman Zebbie Goudelock, Mayor Foster Senn, Councilman David Force, Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd, Councilman David DuBose, Councilman Lemont Glasgow, City Manager Matt DeWitt. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC00416EDIT.jpg City officials break ground on the new recreation facility. From left to right: PRT Director Scott Sawyer, Councilman Edwin Wicker, Councilman Zebbie Goudelock, Mayor Foster Senn, Councilman David Force, Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd, Councilman David DuBose, Councilman Lemont Glasgow, City Manager Matt DeWitt. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer