Lane Closures: Newberry County

-

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on I-26 from mile marker 64-65. It will be in place March 8 at 7 p.m. until March 9 at 6 a.m. The east bound right lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment.

Another lane closure will happen at the same location March 12 at 7 p.m. until March 13 at 6 a.m. The east bound left lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment.

Another lane closure will happen at the same location March 13 at 7 p.m. until March 14 at 6 a.m. The west bound left lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment.

A lane closure will be in place at the same location March 14 at 7 p.m. until March 15 at 6 a.m. The west bound right lane will be closed.

A lane closure will be in place at the same location March 15 at 7 p.m. until March 16 at 6 a.m. The west bound right lane will be closed to install traffic recorder equipment.

A lane closure will be in place at the same location March 19 at 7 p.m. until March 20 at 6 a.m. The west bound right lane will be closed.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_800px-SCDOT.svg_.jpg