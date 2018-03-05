Pets of the Week

Rona is a three to four year old German Sheppard/Hound X. She is heartworm negative. - Rona is a three to four year old German Sheppard/Hound X. She is heartworm negative. - Traveler is a six year old Beagle. He is heartworm positive. - Traveler is a six year old Beagle. He is heartworm positive. -

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Rona and Traveler are both looking for their forever family.

Both are being cared for by Newberry County Animal Care and Control. For more information, call 321-2185 or visit them at 240 Public Works Drive in Newberry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.