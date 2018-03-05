God has all power and He is all powerful. No matter what we face in this life, God is bigger than any thing we face.

Whenever God is at work, we can be sure Satan will try to stop whatever God is doing. Satan is real and he will do every thing he can to draw us away from Christ. He temps us to do wrong, and it makes him happy when we sin.

When we sin we go to God and repent asking forgiveness. We draw near to God instead of turning away from Him.

Jesus defeated Satan by His death and resurrection. So we can defeat Satan by the power of His Holy Spirit in us. God gives us the strength to overcome Satan’s lies. We should think on God and His many blessings instead of on Satan.

We need to stay close to Christ, the closer we are to Him, the farther away we are from Satan. Not to give Satan any praise, but he has a lot of power. But God is so much greater that him.

“Submit yourselves therefore to God, Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw night to God, and he will draw night to you, Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double-minded.” James 4:7-8

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

