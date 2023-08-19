NEWBERRY — Pratt Funeral Home is now offering cremation services as an alternative to traditional burials and funerals.

“We understand the importance of providing comprehensive end-of-life services that cater to the unique needs and wishes of every family,” owner Wayne Pratt said. “We are delighted to announce the addition of our new cremation service.”

Pratt explained that cremation allows for a personalized and cost-effective farewell compared to the more expensive traditional funeral.

“Cremation provides the flexibility to plan a memorial service at your convivence, allowing family and friends to come together to honor and remember your loved one,” said Pratt.

Along with the latest cremation technology, Pratt Funeral Home offers memorial services, scattering ceremonies and memorial garden or family plot services.

“From urn selection to memorial keepsakes, we will work closely with you to ensure that the celebration of their life reflects their unique personality and legacy,” Pratt said.

If you would like to learn more, Pratt Funeral Home can be reached by phone at 803-276-1206, by email at prattfuneralhome@gmail.com or found in their office on 601 South Street, Newberry SC, 29108.

