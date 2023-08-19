NEWBERRY — The young an berry High School football program flexed their muscle in a 47-20 win on the road in their season opener against Union County.

The Bulldogs had seven players out with COVID, but that didn’t stop them from running up the scoreboard. Jamel Howse Jr. shined for the Bulldogs on offense. The sophomore wide receiver had 7 receptions with 207 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions.

Bryce Satterhwite also had himself a game at the quarterback position with five touchdown passes, including four to Howse Jr. and one to Noah Mills. Will Satterwhite starred on the defensive side of the ball and played every snap for the Bulldogs.

“We had a lot of guys step up for us tonight in the absence of their teammates. We had two guys who normally start for us on the defensive line, start for us on the offensive,” said head coach Cedrick Jeter. “Neither one of those guys practiced at those positions all week, but played great for us. Now, enjoy this win tonight but move on to start preparing for next week. We have to continue to get better because it still some things we need to clean up.”

The Bulldogs are already ahead of the curve with a season opener win because their first win on last season didn’t come until the sixth game. They will have a week off to get healthy before heading back out on the road to take on Clinton.

