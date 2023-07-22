Donna Lominack (left) was installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Newberry. She is pictured with past president Scott Sandor (right).

NEWBERRY — Woody Jones was recognized as Rotarian of the Year at the annual Installation of Officers meeting of the Rotary Club of Newberry, hosted at the Old Newberry Hotel on Thursday.

Outgoing club president Scott Sandor saluted Jones, “for volunteering in many projects throughout the year.” Jones is a retired Newberry College staff member and alumnus.

The Living Hope Foundation Board attended the meeting to thank the Rotary Club for a project Sandor spearheaded, which was a new roof over the food pantry deck.

The club saluted Renee Cousins Stubbs, on July 1, became the new district governor for Rotary District 7750, which covers the Upstate of South Carolina. Among her duties, Stubbs will be visiting all 53 clubs in the district in the coming Rotary year and spreading this year’s theme for Rotary, which is “Spread Hope in the World.”

Stubbs is the first district governor from Newberry in decades, according to the group.

Donna Lominack was installed as the new club president. She said she’s looking for all club members to be involved this year and announced the club had received a $5,000 grant from Rotary International to do work at the Free Medical Clinic in Newberry. The club will match the aforementioned grant so that $10,000 of improvements can be made to the Free Medical Clinic’s interior, such as new lighting, painting, plumbing, etc.