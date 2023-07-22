NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held their third annual Ice Cream Churn-Off, with a line that never stopped. This was the most popular year for the event.

“I think this is the largest turn out we had, and the hottest weather, but also the best turn out for both contestants and tasters,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

This year the contest had 12 competitors consisting of the following:

• Kevin Montgomery made chocolate and banana pudding.

• Rubi Flores made horchata.

• Dana White made watermelon.

• David Force made chocolate.

• Ann Moseley made blueberry pie.

• Kay Poston made pistachio.

• Georgia Epting made peach.

• Hattie Selzter made caramel.

• Erica Graham made chocolate peanut butter.

• Gracie Little made strawberry.

• Martha Twigg made South Carolina peach.

This year’s winner, as determined by the tasters, was Ann Moseley’s creation of blueberry pie ice cream. Moseley received a $100 gift certificate as the winner, thanks to the Farm Bureau of Newberry County, who Long thanked for their sponsorship.

“That’s one of the fun aspects of this contest, we get a couple of out of the box flavors; it is so neat to have different takes and some traditional flavors,” Long said.

The Ice Cream Churn-Off will return next year as Long said this is their most popular event and people look forward to it annually.

To keep up with the Ice Cream Churn-Off, and other Newberry County Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.newberrycountychamber.com to sign up for their newsletter.

