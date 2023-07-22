As many of you reading this may or may not know I’m a geek — well you should know, I’ve written roughly three columns about attending various comic cons. This should be no surprise to any of you that I’m a fan of “Doctor Who” and my favorite doctor was the 11th, played by Matt Smith.

Smith’s final episode came Christmas 2013, about a decade ago, this aired about six months before I started working at The Newberry Observer. I’ve always been moved by the poem that was used in the episode, as a send off to the 11th doctor.

The poem is called “Thoughts on a Clock” by Eric Ritchie Junior (full disclosure, I have no idea if this is a real poem or a real person). The extract of it went:

“And now it’s time for one last bow

“Like all your other selves

“Eleven’s hour is over now

“The clock is striking twelve’s.”

I have been thinking of this scene a lot recently and how this moment in “Doctor Who” history connects my own history. You see, it is time for me to take a bow as after nine years I am leaving The Newberry Observer.

Let’s first go over my time here.

A few weeks ago Linkedin reminded me that I have been with the newspaper, and the Newberry community, for nine years — I began July 2014. I was 24 when Patricia Edwards (the editor at the time) took a chance and hired me. I was able to work with my really good friend Elyssa (Haven) — she was instrumental in getting me to Newberry and we still talk every day. I started out at the very bottom, a staff writer. I still remember my first day on the job, I interviewed the lieutenant governor of South Carolina — talk about a career opener. I learned a lot from the editorial staff here back then, writing government, refining my profile writing skills and even how to cover sports (I never really got the hang of that). For a time, there were three staff writers at once at The Newberry Observer — Ben Hohenstatt filled out our trio for a time.

Of course The Newberry Observer changed and evolved over time — as did I, comparing the stories I wrote back then to today, they are night and day. Eventually, both Ben and Elyssa decided it was their time to move on. Following their departure, Carson Lambert was here about a year and following his departure was Kelly Duncan.

In 2017, Patricia left The Newberry Observer and I received my first promotion, I became the editor. Naturally, the paper continued to evolve over that time and in 2018 printing production ceased at The Newberry Observer. Then fast-forward to 2020, I don’t think I need to say much about what happened that year. Changes took place again and the newspaper changed to a smaller staff and Andy Husk was brought in as publisher. A year later, The Newberry Observer had a historic move from out 1716 Main Street location to 1216 Main Street, bringing us back to the heart of downtown!

Andy and his family decided to move in 2022 (despite my many objections) and then I received my third promotion, to publisher, working with Rubi Flores and Dylan Francis. Dylan of course moved on earlier this year and Rachel Banks has taken over his role

This of course brings us to today, 2023, as I announce it is my time to leave the newspaper.

Where do I begin to tell all of you what it has meant to me to be here for almost a decade. From every staff member previously mentioned who helped shape me into the journalist and writer I am today. This job has taught me so much, including how to be an active member of the community, I honestly do not know the person I would be if I did not take the job nine years ago.

I also would not have met Kasie Strickland (she’s the ‘me’ of The Sentinel Progress); story time, Kasie and I met at my first ever awards banquet at the South Carolina Press Association. We became fast friends (she’s also a “Doctor Who” fan) and she and I will speak and collaborate daily.

I have to say, The Newberry Observer has allowed me to meet so many amazing people and many of which I’ve formed lasting friendships with (there are too many to name, but they know).

As I now watch the clock strike twelve, please know that I’ve enjoyed my time here and being able to provide all of you with content every week. I’ve tried my best to make sure all of our readers are informed in an unbiased way, all I hope is that I’ve done so.

My last day here will be August 4 and just in case you were curious, I’m not moving and will still be working in Newberry — and I’m pretty excited about it. The where part will soon be revealed, I promise. I will also soon introduce all of you to two new members of our writing staff, I can’t wait for you to meet them!

Andrew Wigger is the Publisher for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.