Newberry has great community spirit, and that has helped lead to numerous improvements and successes in recent decades. As such, I find local citizens keep up with what’s going on and often have questions about progress. For the purpose of this update, it will be a Q & A with questions I’ve been asked or heard recently with most questions being about economic development and roads. And perhaps I made up one or two of these.

Q. Besides Cook Out in front of Tractor Supply, what’s coming new to Newberry?

A. Entrepreneurs will open new businesses in the fall. Jeff Kagan, who owns the popular Irene’s restaurant, will open Legends restaurant in the Food Lion shopping center in mid-September. Legends menu will include steaks, seafood, chicken, paninis and salads, Jeff says.

Local businessman Chan Franklin has obtained a UPS Store franchise and will open a UPS Store in the late fall. It will be in the Shops at Heritage where Newberry Nutrition formerly was.

Other new businesses will include Bargain Hunt, a southern chain which sells close-outs and overstock items. It will be in the Food Lion shopping center where Fred’s was formerly located.

Q. What’s some good news in Newberry lately?

A. Newberry was named one of the eight friendliest cities in South Carolina. At Newberry Elementary, a new, successful, educational program was highlighted statewide by the S.C. Department of Education. The Newberry Opera House wrapped up a very successful 2022-23 season, including 25 sold-out shows, and will soon announce its 2023-24 schedule. The Newberry Art Center is having much impact in the community through the arts this summer, including art camps and a partnership with The Haven, a popular local initiative for middle school and high school students.

The Farmers Market, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, had one of its biggest crowds ever Saturday and continues again this Saturday with live music. The Gully Washer Splash Park has seen 4,265 total visitors this season through June 30. And Newberry’s Dr. Boyd Parr was featured prominently in statewide media when Clemson University announced it will open a veterinarian school in 2026. Dr. Parr is co-chair of the committee to form the vet school.

Q. When will Main Street be repaved?

A. Late August, the SCDOT Newberry office said last week. They say the contractor has been delayed on other projects, and they are now hoping for late August.

Q. When will the I-26 widening project from Little Mountain to Irmo be complete?

A. The project is moving forward and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, said Brent Rewis, Deputy Secretary of Intermodal Planning with SCDOT. The 16-mile project costs approximately $560 million.

Q. When will the new bridge at Boundary Street be finished?

A. July, 2024, said local SCDOT staff.

Q. What’s that’s really big pile of dirt off Main Street near the railroad track?

A. I wondered the same thing. SCDOT says the dirt is for the Boundary Street bridge construction and any dirt left after construction will be removed.

Q. What about a new grocery store?

A. No luck currently. We’ll keep pushing. And the county and city governments have economic incentives in place that we hope will help.

Q. Have you lost weight?

A. Thanks, but not exactly. I actually gained weight, but I think I’ve lost most of that. I appreciate the question.

Q. Newberry College sure has a lot going on. What’s the latest?

A. The Darby Nursing & Health Science Center looks great and will finish soon. At Setzler Field, the new bleachers on the east side and Founders Federal Credit Union Field House are nearing completion and are outstanding additions. The college is also getting a Starbucks and Freshens (smoothies, flatbreads and salads) in Kaufman Hall for the fall semester.

Our retail recruiter, Matt Jaeger of Retail Strategies, says the growth and increased prominence of Newberry College is helping economic development. An increasing number of chains want to be in college towns, and Newberry College is being noticed, Matt says.

Q. What’s coming up in Newberry?

A. National Night Out will be celebrated August 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Mollohon Park. This is a great chance for first responders and the community to come together for fellowship and fun. Everyone is invited.

Q. Are you cutting grass today?

A. I got it, honey, as soon as I finish this column.

I hope you have a nice, rest of your summer.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.