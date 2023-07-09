NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three Mid-Carolina High School seniors were recently awarded the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship during an awards ceremony at the high school.

Glenn Shealy, the scholarship’s namesake, was the race director for the Little Mountain Reunion Road Races in 2014. Prior to the race, he was killed in a tractor accident May 17, 2014.

In August of that same year, the Little Mountain Reunion Association dedicated the reunion in his memory. Over the past several years, the Town of Little Mountain, Shealy’s family and friends created the Glenn Shealy Memorial fund providing more than $23,500 in scholarships in his memory.

The scholarships are awarded to students who best exemplify some of Glenn’s characteristics: Contribution to community and/or church, lead an active/healthy lifestyle, and demonstrate a love for country/God’s creation.

This year’s recipients were:

• James Michael Lindler, son of James and Amy Lindler. He will attend the University of South Carolina.

• Shealy Clare Graham, daughter of Chris and Chris Graham. She will attend Clemson University Bridge Program.

• Hayden Daniel Lake, son of Stuart and Tracie Lake. He will attend University of South Carolina- Sumter.

The Little Mountain Reunion will sponsor the Thrill of the Hill 5K Fun Run on Saturday, August 5. Through the generosity of sponsors and race registration fees, the race generates net funding for the scholarships. If you would like to participate in the race or be a sponsor, register through the town’s website: littlemountainreunion.info.