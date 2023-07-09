NEWBERRY — Senator Ronnie Cromer stopped by the most recent Newberry County Transportation Committee meeting to honor Henry Reeder. After 30 plus years of service, Reeder decided to retire from the committee.

Cromer said he wanted to recognize Reeder for all the work he put in on behalf of the residents of Newberry County.

“You do not get paid, but I think you probably get paid in satisfaction for what you are able to do for the citizens,” Cromer said. “I wanted to come today and read a resolution that we put in the Senate on your behalf.”

Cromer presented Reeder with the certificate that read: “This certificate presented to Henry Reeder upon the occasion of your retirement from the Newberry County Transportation Committee with 30 plus years of service, being the last of the original committee members and the committee’s first minority member. In recognition of your capable leadership, knowledge and experience in your field and to thank you for your exemplary service to the citizens of South Carolina. Best wishes for a happy, healthy and productive retirement and continued success in your future endeavors.”

Following the presentation, Reeder spoke of his time on the committee and even brought a few souvenirs, including a resolution written in 2010 recognizing the CTC. Reeder even mentioned that in the very beginning of the committee, they had to deal with over 500 miles of dirt roads in Newberry County.

“We attempted to improve five miles of road a year and now there are very few dirt roads in Newberry County,” Reeder said. “We did a decent job while we were here with the resources we had.”

Reeder said he enjoyed every minute of his 30 plus years on the CTC saying that he has enjoyed his fellow committee members, staff and overall, his stay on the committee.

