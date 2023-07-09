NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District held their annual Camp Conservation June 19-23 at the Helena Community Center, due to weather.

According to Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for NSWCD, they had 46 campers this year, ranging in age from 6-12, from all around the county.

“They enjoyed a week full of activities centered around animals, plants, water, soil and ways to protect our environment,” she said.

Lukoski further explained that the campers got to interact with dogs, goats, alligators and snakes during the weeklong camp. Lessons were taught by volunteers from Clemson Extension, Future Farmers of America, Quail Forever, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Palmetto Pride, Villa la Beast, local beekeepers and Master Gardeners.

“A puppet show from Columbia Marionette Theater and water games rounded out the week,” Lukoski said. “Many amazing volunteers donated their time to make this camp enjoyable for all.”

Visit their website at www.newberryswcd.com to learn about other programs they offer throughout the year.

