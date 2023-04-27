While exclusively open to watercolorists in years prior, it was extended this year to include artists of other 2-D media, as well.

NEWBERRY – Artists from around the state will spend the day painting and drawing scenes in Newberry County on Saturday, April 29.

The event, coordinated by the South Carolina Watermedia Society (SCWS), is called Plein Air Newberry and refers to painting in outdoor daylight.

The SCWS partnered again this year with the Newberry Arts Center to bring the event to Newberry and is open to artists throughout the state. While exclusively open to watercolorists in years prior, it was extended this year to include artists of other 2-D media (oils, acrylics, mixed media, pencil, pastel, charcoal, pen and ink), as well.

During this event, artists choose their own locations within Newberry County.

“Often, artists visit Newberry prior to the event to scout their locations,” said Kathy Morganelli with SCWS.

Saturday evening, a reception will be held at the Newberry Arts Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as a drop in to see the scenes painted during the day. The reception is open to the public.

Finished works will be on display at the arts center for 30 days and will also be available for sale during this time.

Morganelli said the event was a wonderful opportunity for artists to explore and expose Newberry County’s beauty.

“When artists descend upon the county they not only experience all the county has to offer, but the businesses and residents also enjoy the opportunity to see the county portrayed in a brand new, artistic light,” she said.

