NEWBERRY – Newberry College track and field’s Kegan Crowell (Beaufort) was named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Crowell had an impressive showing at the Electric City Invitational in Anderson over the weekend, winning the men’s hammer throw event with a personal-best throw of 51.77 meters (169 feet, 10 inches).

Crowell also placed second in the discus competition with a throw 46.67 meters (153 feet, 1 inch) for a Newberry College record.