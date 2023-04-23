GREENWOOD — Newberry College students brought home numerous placements from the South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association’s annual State College Festival Competition. The event was held Saturday at Lander University, and featured teams from Newberry, Lander, USC Lancaster, Denmark Tech and Northeastern Tech.

Newberry was represented by junior Madison Bickley (Newberry), senior Cayman Duvall (Lexington), junior Dennis LoDolce (Stamford, Connecticut), sophomore Elijah Ngugi (Florence), and senior Maggie O’Toole (Irmo).

The students worked under the direction of Pat Gagliano, professor of speech and theatre, David Harpool, Ph.D., director of Newberry College Speech and Cebate, and Jodie Peeler, Ph.D., professor of communications.

Newberry’s individual competition results:

Persuasive Speaking:

• First — Madison Bickley.

• Second — Cayman Duvall.

Informative Speaking:

• Second — Dennis LoDolce.

Musical Theatre Audition:

• Second — Maggie O’Toole.

Television Broadcasting:

• Second — Madison Bickley.

• Third — Cayman Duvall.

Impromptu Speaking:

• Second — Dennis LoDolce.

Third — Elijah Ngugi