NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has announced its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards. Honorees from PTC are Deborah Camak in the faculty division and Jenney Johns in the staff division.

Camak is a nursing instructor at PTC. She brings to the college more than 22 years of academic and registered nursing experience involving high risk obstetrics, outpatient surgery, pediatrics, acute general rehabilitation, and neurological rehabilitation. Camak earned her master’s in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina and her bachelor’s in nursing from Clemson University. A college alumna, she also holds an associate degree in nursing, as well as diplomas in surgical technology and practical nursing from PTC.

“I view my role as a facilitator, sharing knowledge to advance students into competent and caring nurses while additionally preparing them to face the tough realities of nursing practice,” Camak said. “Meeting students where they are educationally and guiding them to where they should be is a challenge that I love.”

Johns is a statistical research analyst at PTC. She earned masters and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. A PTC alumna, she also holds an associate in applied arts degree in business with a concentration in accounting. She has worked in various capacities for the college for more than 21 years.

“I love working at PTC because I enjoy being a part of something meaningful, even if I am one of the people who resides behind the scenes,” she said. “It means different things to different people, but PTC does change lives, and that is a meaningful thing that is important to me.”

NISOD’s Excellence Awards are presented annually recognizing men and women who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.