NEWBERRY — Private First Class Eric A. Bishop, son of Brandall Bishop and Amanda Moates, of Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on September 24, 2021. Bishop completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022.

During recruit training, Bishop learned military customs and courtesies, first aid, and a variety of military-related subjects. Marine Corps “boot camp” is a rigorous training period, both physically and mentally, designed to enhance raw talent and create the moral discipline required of all Marines.

Bishop will continue his military training at the Marine Corps School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon completion of this training, he will proceed to his military occupational training school for his desired occupational field of personnel and administration. There he will lean subjects such as pay and entitlements, filing and correspondence, manpower requirements, planning and many other day-to-day tasks that can impact the entire Marine Corps.

Eric A. Bishop is a graduate of the class of 2022 at Newberry High School, where he was actively involved with the volunteer firefighting program. He was enlisted by Staff Sergeant Christopher Williams from Recruiting Substation Lexington, located at 5135B Sunset Blvd in Lexington, SC. For more information call 803-513-8111.