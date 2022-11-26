NEWBERRY — Private Aaron Torres-Lemus, grandson of Emilio and Gloria Lemus in Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on June 10, 2022. Torres completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022.

During recruit training, Torres learned military customs and courtesies, first aid, and a variety of military-related subjects. Marine Corps “boot camp” is a rigorous training period, both physically and mentally, designed to enhance raw talent and create the moral discipline required of all Marines.

Torres will continue his military training at the Marine Corps School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon completion of this training, he will proceed to his military occupational training school for his desired occupational field of communication strategy. Common roles in this career field are often graphics specialist, photographer and videographer.

Torres is a graduate of the class of 2022 at Newberry High School, where he was actively involved with the weight training program. He was enlisted by Staff Sergeant Christopher Williams from Recruiting Substation Lexington, located at 5135B Sunset Blvd in Lexington, SC. For more information call 803-513-8111.