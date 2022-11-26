NEWBERRY — Private Christopher Tellez-Lucas, son of Benito Tellez Solis and Telma Lucas Matías in Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on February 25, 2022. Tellez-Lucas completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 10, 2022.

During recruit training, Tellez-Lucas learned military customs and courtesies, first aid, and a variety of military-related subjects. Marine Corps “boot camp” is a rigorous training period, both physically and mentally, designed to enhance raw talent and create the moral discipline required of all Marines.

Tellez-Lucas will continue his military training at the Marine Corps School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon completion of this training, he will proceed to his military occupational training school for his desired occupational field of motor transport. There he will lean how to operate, maintain, and repair vehicles utilized by the Marine Corps.

Christopher Tellez-Lucas is a graduate of the class of 2022 at Newberry High School, where he maintained three years of participation with the school’s soccer team. He was enlisted by Staff Sergeant Christopher Williams from Recruiting Substation Lexington, located at 5135B Sunset Blvd in Lexington, SC. For more information call 803-513-8111.