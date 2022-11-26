It was a happy scene Friday night downtown. Thousands enthusiastically counted down “10, 9, 8…” to light the community Christmas Tree, which then generated many “oohs” and cheers from children and adults. A train gave rides up and down Main Street, bell clanging, delighting many. Choirs sang, a jazz band played, “snow” fell, and children laughed.

The Christmas season is a great time to support small businesses, and local small businesses have many creative ideas and new items. Downtown, The Gallery has 7,000 sq. feet of Christmas with everything from ornaments and home décor to lighted water lanterns. New ideas include custom gift baskets at Genesis Hub, candle-making nights at Lotus + Birch, new fashion at stores like Out on A Whim, Berry Patch, Making it Personal, Lucy’s and Gentleman’s Corner and great home décor items at stores like Pieces of Time and Michelle’s. An out-of-town salesman stopped by to see me last week, but I’m pretty sure he was using that as an excuse to see antiques at his favorite store, As Time Goes By.

We’re glad to welcome Tiny Paris Carolina, an elegant, bohemian gift shop at 1109 Caldwell Street owned by Adam and Alex Adler. A visitor raved to me Thursday about Tiny Paris, including their candles and scents. We also thank Adam and Alex for their new mural “Remembrance” on their outside wall, which features beautiful poppies and forget-me-nots as a tribute to all who have sacrificed when called to serve others.

Hillside Sausage’s new, larger location at 3102 College Street, has a steady stream of customers. With Hillside, Figaro Market and The Palms Meat and Seafood Market, Newberry has an excellent collection of specialty grocers.

The Zesto, a 70-year tradition in Newberry, has re-opened.

“When Linda and I were given the opportunity to re-open the Zesto, we felt it was a honor,” said Kevin Looney. “We’re excited to bring the Zesto back and its tradition of offering simple, basic, good quality food.”

Kevin says they are “selling a ton” of their burgers, which are all-Angus certified. He’s excited about their recipe for fried chicken, and of course, the Zesto is offering their popular ice cream and shake favorites. It’s open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Whether you’re shopping or dining and are downtown or in the Wilson Road/Main Street area, thank you for supporting Newberry businesses.

The city dedicated U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks, Jr. Park on October 28 in honor of Mr. Brooks, the first African American member of the S.C. Highway Patrol and a native of Newberry. In addition to being a trailblazer and a leader in law enforcement in the state, Mr. Brooks also hired the first women members of the Highway Patrol. The dedication of the park on Wise Street was a beautiful ceremony with 10 members of the Highway Patrol in attendance, including Commander Colonel Chris Williamson. Israel Brooks Jr. Park is newly renovated and looks great.

The city will officially reopen Wells Japanese Garden at a ribbon-cutting on December 2 at 3 p.m. City PRT staff have done beautiful work there, and I see many people enjoying it.

We congratulate the Newberry College football team on winning the South Atlantic Conference Championship. The first-ever SAC football championship game was a thrilling contest in front of a loud, full house at Setzler Field. After the game, the sound of the victory bell could be heard through Newberry. Coach Todd Knight was named conference coach of the year and Mario Anderson conference player of the year.

Upcoming events in Newberry include the Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jaycees, on December 3 at 1 p.m. and the Chamber Tour of Homes on Dec. 10. Plus, we’re predicting “snow” downtown every Friday night in December.

Finally, in thinking about Thanksgiving, the Pilgrims held the first Thanksgiving in 1621 to thank God for their harvest, and they were thankful to have survived. President Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving an official holiday to give thanks in 1863, a most difficult period in American history. We have much to be thankful for in 2022. I hope you have a very nice Thanksgiving.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.