NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry recently named their Rotarian of the Year and this year’s winner was none other than Willie Morris.

According to Mark Scott, former Rotary Club of Newberry president, each year the board of the club faces the task of naming the Rotarian of the Year.

“This year, the person who exemplified the qualities for Rotarian of the Year was Willie Morris. As a devoted member of the club for many years, Willie has participated in all sorts of club activities. For the last several years, she has organized the Christmas activities in which the club presents a number of gifts to children at Boy’s Farm and Thornwell. Willie has also been an effective sales person for advertisements for our annual fundraiser for Rotary Radio Days. With all of her outstanding achievements, Willie was the obvious choice for the designation of Rotarian of the Year,” said Scott.

Morris was recognized at the club’s annual celebration at the end of June.

“Willie was presented with the award as the members of the club stood and applauded her efforts. Through the years, many members of Rotary have served faithfully and Willie carries on a tradition that has allowed Rotary to serve in Newberry for more than a century,” Scott said.

Morris said it was such an honor to be named Rotarian of the Year.

“I was totally surprised. I believe in helping this outstanding organization that helps the community as well as people all over the world. I thank my fellow Rotarians for this honor, one that I will cherish. I am proud to be a member of the Newberry Rotary Club and to be associated with so many special people,” she said.

